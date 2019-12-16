Foreign inflows into Russian OFZ bonds fall sharply in Nov - cenbank

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investment into Russian government bonds fell by 93.6% to 14 billion roubles ($223 million) in November, data released by the central bank showed on Monday.

“The previous month’s rally in the OFZ market ended in November,” the central bank said in a report. “The inflow of foreign funds decreased from 220 billion roubles to 14 billion roubles.”

The amount of placement of OFZ bonds at auctions in November was almost half as much as in October, the central bank said, with local investors also cutting demand as the key rate falls. ($1 = 62.6500 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)