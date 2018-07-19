Russian companies need to repay $34.3 bln of foreign debt in H2 -c.bank

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian companies will have to repay $34.3 billion worth of foreign debt in the second half of 2018, the central bank said on Thursday.

Foreign debt repayment data indicates how many roubles will have to be converted into foreign currencies in order to service debt.

In the third quarter, Russian companies are expected to carry out net payments of $12.6 billion, followed by $21.7 billion in the fourth quarter, the central bank said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Alison Williams)