MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is studying the possibility of setting negatives rate on forex deposits, but no decision has been made, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing the central bank’s financial stability department chief, Elizaveta Danilova.

The regulator said later that the central bank had examined proposals from several banks on negative interest rates. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Andrew Heavens)