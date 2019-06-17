Russian firms to increase May-Aug dividends by 43% y/y - c.bank

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian companies are likely to increase dividend payouts to 1.9 trillion roubles ($29.6 billion) in May-August, a 43% increase year on year, the central bank said on Monday.

In its monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets, the central bank also said foreign investors had been buying OFZ treasury bonds in May, which took their OFZ holdings to a fresh record high of nearly 2.5 trillion roubles. ($1 = 64.2501 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya)