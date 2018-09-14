FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 14, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian c.bank sees room for monetary policy easing in late 2019

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she saw room for monetary policy easing at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

Nabiullina added that Russia’s current account surplus was sufficient to cover debt repayments. The Central Bank raised its key interest rate to 7.50 percent earlier on Friday, citing the risk of higher inflation and rouble volatility. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.