Russian c.bank sees room for monetary policy easing in late 2019

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she saw room for monetary policy easing at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

Nabiullina added that Russia’s current account surplus was sufficient to cover debt repayments. The Central Bank raised its key interest rate to 7.50 percent earlier on Friday, citing the risk of higher inflation and rouble volatility. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Peter Graff)