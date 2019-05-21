Russia c.bank says buffers to protect economy are sufficient

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Low economic growth creates some internal vulnerabilities for Russia, but buffers in place to protect against external shocks are sufficient, the central bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

Economic growth in the first quarter missed forecasts and slowed to its weakest since late 2017, data showed on Friday, increasing the chance of a near-term interest rate cut. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)