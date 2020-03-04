Russian c.bank plays down economic impact from coronavirus, sees new inflationary risks

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Russia is minimal, even though new pro-inflationary risks have emerged, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Yudayeva told reporters the central bank has all required tools to react promptly and stands ready to use them to ensure financial stability if there is a need.

The Russian central bank, which is due to hold its next-rate setting meeting on March 20, is monitoring the world economy and global interest rates, Yudayeva said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)