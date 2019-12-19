Russian economy to reach potential growth in H1 2020 - central bank analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is seen accelerating to its potential growth level in the first half of 2020, central bank analysts said on Thursday.

Budget spending added 0.5 percentage points to Russia’s economic growth in the third quarter, central bank analysts said in a regular report.

The risk of a pick-up in inflation are higher that those of lower inflation in the medium term, central bank analysts said, forecasting that inflation would return to 4% target by the end of 2020, up from below 3% expected early next year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)