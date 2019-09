MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s economic growth has accelerated slightly in the third quarter year-on-year, the central bank’s analytical department said in a report on Friday.

The analysts also said they expected the economy to gather more momentum in the second half of the year but to remain below its potential. Views expressed by the central bank's analysts in their report may differ from central bank's official stance.