MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s forecast for GDP growth last year stands at between 1.7 and 2.3 percent, the bank said on Thursday, adding that an earlier forecast of 2.3 percent by the Federal Statistics Service could be revised lower.

The bank also said that factors such as geopolitics and financial market volatility were the main inflationary risks for Russia. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)