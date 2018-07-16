FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia c.bank analysts see delayed switch to neutral policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank could switch to a neutral monetary policy later than previously expected because of an increase in long-term inflationary expectations among households, the central bank’s analysts said in a report on Monday.

The central bank’s analysts also said they expected Russia’s economic growth this year to be closer to the upper edge of the 1.5-2.0 percent range.

The monthly report on macroeconomic and market trends said its views may differ from the central bank’s official position. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

