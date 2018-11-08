Russian cenbank to lay out FX purchase resumption plan by year-end

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will explain how it plans to resume regular foreign currency purchases for state reserves by the end of the year, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina said she was aware of market concerns and uncertainty around the resumption of forex buying. The central bank suspended forex purchases for the finance ministry’s reserves in September and until the end of the year to ease pressure on the battered rouble. (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth JOnes)