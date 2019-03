MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry and central bank are prepared to drop regulations in 2020 that require Russia’s exporters to convert their foreign exchange revenue into roubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Under current legislation, exporters face penalties for being late to convert some of their foreign currency revenue into roubles.