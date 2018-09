MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank could have bought around $25-27 billion on the forex market by the end of the year if it had not halted those purchases, RIA news agency quoted deputy finance minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying on Tuesday.

The central bank suspended daily dollar purchases to ease pressure on the rouble battered by the prospect of new U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Andrew Heavens)