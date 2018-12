MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian central bank will resume foreign exchange purchases from Jan. 15 as the situation on the domestic financial market has stabilised, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank also said it would make a decision next year on the forex volumes that were suspended this year and that these purchases could be gradually carried out in 2019 and in the coming years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Tom Balmforth)