MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange liquidity situation is “normal” in Russia, Elizaveta Danilova, acting head of the central bank’s financial stability department, said on Tuesday.

The central bank does not expect demand for its foreign exchange swap operations to pick up at the end of the year, Danilova told reporters. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)