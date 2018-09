MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank does not see any problems with forex liquidity and there is no need to re-introduce forex repo operations, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina also told reporters the central bank saw inflation peaking at 5.5-6.0 percent in the first half of 2019.