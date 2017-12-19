UPDATE 1-Russian central bank says forex liquidity adequate

(Adds quote, c.bank comment on FX liquidity in 2018, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange liquidity is “normal” in the Russian banking sector, Elizaveta Danilova, acting head of the central bank’s financial stability department, said on Tuesday.

“We’re monitoring the situation, taking polls, banks have enough forex liquidity, including for paying off external debts,” Danilova told reporters.

The central bank does not expect demand for its foreign exchange swap operations to pick up at the end of the year, Danilova said, as was the case at the end of 2016.

Under the central bank’s swap facility, aimed at addressing any shortage of FX liquidity, banks can deposit roubles at the central bank in return for dollars.

Valery Smirnov, a senior analyst at the central bank, said the regulator also did not expect any deterioration of the FX liquidity situation next year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova/Jeremy Gaunt)