ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Thursday proposed the government discuss legislation that would freeze the assets of banks that are being bailed out.

Nabiullina also proposed a mechanism that would prevent the owners and senior executives of banks that are being bailed out from leaving the country.