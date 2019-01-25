Russia c.bank expects limited reaction to delayed FX purchases - Ifax

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects a limited reaction to its move to carry out foreign currency purchases that were delayed last year, the Interfax news agency cited the bank as saying on Friday.

The central bank said earlier on Friday that it would start carrying out forex purchases on Feb. 1 that it did not make during a five-month hiatus following its decision to halt regular purchases in August. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)