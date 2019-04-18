Russia c.bank does not rule out raising FX requirements for banks

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank does not rule out the possibility of raising reserve requirements for banks’ foreign currency deposits, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

The volatility of capital inflows to Russia could create risks to financial stability, Yudayeva said, adding that the central bank expects foreign currency inflows related to the current account balance to decline after the first quarter. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)