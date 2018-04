MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will be able to resume foreign exchange purchases for the finance ministry when the market situation stabilises, Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Monday.

Yudayeva said the situation on the forex market was much more stable now than at the end of 2014, and the central bank had the instruments needed to deal with volatility. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Jack Stubbs)