Russian c.bank says no risks for rouble from more state FX buying

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble faces no risks due to the central bank’s decision to gradually resume purchases of foreign currency that it postponed in 2018, the central bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina said the amount of the postponed foreign currency purchases would remain the same, adding that the decision was not intended to influence the exchange rate of the free-floating rouble.

Nabiullina said the market had already priced in the central bank’s decision. The postponed FX buying begins on Feb. 1 in addition to the regular daily FX purchases for state reserves. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)