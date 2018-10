MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Russian economy is set to expand by between 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent in year-on-year terms in the third quarter, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank also said in a regular report on the economy that it still expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.5-2.0 percent in 2018 as a whole. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)