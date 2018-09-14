Russia's c.bank raises 2020 GDP growth forecast to 1.8-2.3 pct

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has raised its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2020 to between 1.8 and 2.3 percent, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.

The central bank believes higher economic growth will not increase inflationary pressure, Nabiullina said. She said the central bank had also raised its oil price forecast and did not rule out that oil prices could remain at their current levels for a longer period. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)