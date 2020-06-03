Russia's c.bank sees economic activity recovering in Q3

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s economic activity will start recovering in the third quarter as restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus are lifted, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it was maintaining its forecast of a 4-6% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. In the second half of 2020, the economy was still on track to contract, the bank said. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Louise Heavens)