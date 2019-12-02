Russia c.bank: No plans for negative deposit rates for individuals

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is not considering setting negative interest rates for individuals’ deposits, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview aired on Rossiya24 state TV channel on Monday.
Nabiullina also said the central bank has filed lawsuits in an attempt to recover 530 billion roubles ($8.30 billion) from banks previously bailed out by the Russian state.
$1 = 63.8345 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh