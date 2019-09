MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s monetary policy chief, Alexei Zabotkin, said on Thursday that he does not rule out that 2019 inflation will be below 4%.

Asked if the central bank was mainly considering rate cuts by 25 basis points, Zabotkin told reporters that a 50-bp change would only be justified if the inflation forecast was revised significantly. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)