Russia cenbank says inflation to stay near 4 pct in coming months

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.

An impact of Moscow's decision to lift ban on imports of food from Turkey could offset unfavorable weather conditions that Russia had during this year's sowing, the central bank said.

The Bank of Russia said its monetary policy will be aimed at keeping inflation close to the 4 target in the medium term. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)