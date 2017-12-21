CORRECTED-Russia's cenbank: households' inflationary expectations unchanged in Dec

(Corrects second graph to show that households see inflation at 8.7 pct in next 12 months, not 8.7 pct of the respondents expect prices to increase)

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that households’ inflationary expectations for the next 12 months were unchanged in December.

According to a survey cited by the central bank in a statement, polled households said they expected inflation in the next 12 months to be at 8.7 percent, the same level as in the previous survey. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Katya Golubkova)