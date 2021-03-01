Inflationary expectations among Russian households fell in Feb -cenbank

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations among Russian households declined to 9.9% in February from 10.5% in January, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank held its key interest rate at a record low 4.25% in February and said it would not cut rates further, planning instead to start gradually raising them at some point in the future when inflation stabilises near its 4% target.

The next rate-setting meeting is on March 19. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)