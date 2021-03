MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations among Russian households rose to 10.1% in March from 9.9% in February, the central bank said on Thursday.

Rising inflation and high inflationary expectations prompted the central bank to embark on a monetary tightening cycle earlier this month, raising its key rate to 4.5%.

The next rate-setting meeting is on April 23. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)