MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may move to ease monetary policy this year if inflation remains within the forecasted range, the Interfax news agency cited a central bank official as saying on Thursday.

The central bank does not rule out the possibility of downgrading its inflation forecast for 2019, the official was cited as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)