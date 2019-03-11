Russia c.bank says inflation below forecast

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia has stabilised thanks to a recovery in the rouble rate and its readings are below initial forecasts, the central bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Monday, two weeks before a rate-setting meeting.

Yudayeva, speaking at an economic conference, also said the central bank was concerned about retail lending activity as the debt burden in the consumer lending sector had increased.

Yudayeva said the central bank considered the country’s banking system stable. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)