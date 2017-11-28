Russia c.bank says inflation expectations at all-time low in Nov

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday that inflation expectations among households declined to all-time lows in November.

Households polled this month said they expected inflation in the next 12 months to be at 8.7 percent, down from 9.9 percent predicted in October, the central bank said in a monthly report.

The decline should prop up market expectations that the central bank will keep cutting its main interest rate from 8.25 percent at present, given that annual inflation has already slipped below the target level of 4 percent.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)