Russia c.bank says inflation expectations still not anchored

MINSK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has still not anchored the country’s inflationary expectations despite inflation targets having been reached, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The central bank reserves the right to carry out foreign currency interventions if rouble volatility threatens financial stability, she told a forum in the Belarusian capital Minsk. The Russian citizens’ inflationary expectations have begun to subside after a short spike, Nabiullina added. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)