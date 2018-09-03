Russia c.bank says inflationary expectations slightly up in August

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian households’ inflationary expectations for the next 12 months rose slightly in August to 9.9 percent from 9.7 percent a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

A weakening of the rouble in August and a planned increase in value-added tax due next year may lead to a further increase in inflationary expectations in the coming months, the central bank said.

Uncertainty over how the expectations may change is among the key inflationary risks the bank will take into account. The rouble lost 7.5 percent of its value in August, hit by fears of new U.S. sanctions and emerging markets jitters. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Eduting by Gareth Jones)