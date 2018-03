MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations among Russian households declined further in February, the central bank said on Thursday.

Lower inflation expectations, closely watched by the central bank, open the door for more rate cuts.

The central bank is widely expected to cut rates this year as annual inflation, which is expected at 2.2-2.3 percent in February, hovers well below the key rate, now at 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Maria Kiselyova)