MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it saw annual inflation at 2.7-2.8% as of end March, up from 2.3% in February, but said that pro-inflationary factors are likely to have a limited impact on prices in current conditions.

The central bank, which targets inflation at 4%, said earlier on Friday it saw scope for an interest rate cut in 2020 as it expects inflation to be subdued by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)