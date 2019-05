MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian central bank’s first deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Monday the bank may lower its year-end inflation forecast.

Yudayeva said that steady low inflation was a reason for lower rates but high inflationary expectations should be also taken into account. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)