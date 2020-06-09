Financials
June 9, 2020 / 1:41 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Russian c.bank says disinflationary factors pave way for further monetary easing

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that disinflationary factors were creating room for it to further ease monetary policy, something that would allow it to keep inflation near its 4% target.

Inflation in Russia stood at 3% last month. The central bank, which slashed the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% in April, will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 19.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below