Russian c.bank says disinflationary factors pave way for further monetary easing

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that disinflationary factors were creating room for it to further ease monetary policy, something that would allow it to keep inflation near its 4% target.

Inflation in Russia stood at 3% last month. The central bank, which slashed the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% in April, will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 19.