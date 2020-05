MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Wednesday said inflationary expectations among households had stabilised in the second half of April.

Prices remained high for long-life goods, as well as for fruits and vegetables, the bank said, but the growth rate of prices slowed in the second half of the month. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Alexander Marrow;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)