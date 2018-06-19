FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian cenbank governor says careful monetary policy needed to anchor inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Tuesday that monetary policy needs to be careful in the coming years so that inflation can be anchored at low levels.

Inflation in Russia could shortly rise above 4 percent, but it will return back to its target level, she said.

Nabiullina also said that the central bank will use its bailout mechanism only for large, systematically or regionally important banks.

The Russian central bank has spent over $40 billion since last year to bail out three private banks alone. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Kevin O’Flynn Editing by Katya Golubkova)

