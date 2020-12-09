Russian cenbank sees annual inflation slowing from mid-H1 next year

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia has exceeded the 4% target and is expected to start slowing in the middle of the first half of 2021, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank’s assessment of inflation is in focus ahead of its rate-setting meeting on Dec. 18, where it is likely to choose between holding the key rate at a record low of 4.25% or trimming it further to support the economy.

Economic growth in Russia in November was close to zero compared with October, the central bank said in a regular report. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)