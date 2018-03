MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees inflation stopping falling in the second quarter of this year, Elvira Nabiullina, the bank’s governor, told reporters on Friday.

She added that inflation in Russia was seen at 3-4 percent by the year-end and that inflationary expectations among households were still high. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)