Russian inflation to reach 4% target in Q1 2020 - c.bank

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia is slowing and will reach the central bank’s 4% target in the first quarter of 2020 even though inflationary expectations remain high, the bank said in a report on Monday.

The report, dated April, also said that inflation measured in monthly and seasonally-adjusted terms has already slowed to be in line with the central bank’s target.

Economic growth is now expected to pick up starting in the second quarter of 2019, the central bank said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)