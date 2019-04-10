Russian inflation to slow below 5.3 pct in April - central bank

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia is likely to slow in April from the 5.3 percent seen in March, Alexander Morozov, head of the research department at the central bank, said on Wednesday.

Morozov said annual inflation, the central bank’s main remit, is unlikely to reach its previously expected peak of 5.5 percent this year, adding that a rise in the rouble is limiting the pace of price growth. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)