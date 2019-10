SOCHI, Russia, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sustainable inflation trends are allowing Russia’s central bank to ease its monetary policy faster than it previously expected, governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Thursday.

Nabiullina said the central bank would cut its 2019 inflation forecast but would not comment on the extent of any interest rate cut between now and the end of the year. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)