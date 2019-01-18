Russia's cbank says inflation in first two weeks of Jan as forecast

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian annual inflation was at 4.7 percent in the first two weeks of January and was in line with the base forecast, Russian central bank said on Friday.

It also said that uncertainty remained over the effect of value added tax (VAT) increase on food and services prices from January and on inflation expectations.

The central bank said it expected inflation to begin to slow from the second half of the year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Alison Williams)