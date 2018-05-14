Russia's c.bank sees annual inflation at 3-4 pct this year

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday it expected annual inflation to be in the range of 3-4 percent this year and around 4 percent next year.

“Unless there are significant changes in the external conditions, the annual inflation is forecast to remain close to its current levels until the end of the second quarter,” it said in a document published on Monday.

It added that it would take both external and internal risks into consideration when taking a decision on the key rate at its next meeting in June. Inflation in May is expected at 2.3-2.4 percent, Russian newswires reported earlier. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; editing by Andrew Roche Writing by Katya Golubkova)