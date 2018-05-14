FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 14, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Russia's c.bank sees annual inflation at 3-4 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday it expected annual inflation to be in the range of 3-4 percent this year and around 4 percent next year.

“Unless there are significant changes in the external conditions, the annual inflation is forecast to remain close to its current levels until the end of the second quarter,” it said in a document published on Monday.

It added that it would take both external and internal risks into consideration when taking a decision on the key rate at its next meeting in June. Inflation in May is expected at 2.3-2.4 percent, Russian newswires reported earlier. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; editing by Andrew Roche Writing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.